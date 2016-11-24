Unquestionably, it is an honor and a privilege to represent you at the local, regional, state and federal levels in many policy areas. During the next four years, I will continue to work hard to ensure Woodbury and Washington County remain affordable, desirable places to live, raise a family and do business with no reduction to core or essential services. As we prioritize important infrastructure projects and prudently plan for growth, I will treat every tax dollar spent as if it were my own.

I will also continue to strive to build consensus with my fellow County Board members on issues that come before us, especially as we welcome Commissioner-elect Stan Karwoski from Oakdale to fill the open seat on the County Board following the special election this year in District 2.

Thank you again for your friendship and trust. Your input guides me. I am eager to serve again and look forward to working hard for you and all residents of Washington County as we build a more prosperous future together, one step at a time.

Lisa Weik

Woodbury