LETTER: A letter of gratitude from JoAnn Ward

I am humbled to have been re-elected and to have, again, earned your trust.

It is an honor to serve the people of this district and the state in upholding the Minnesota values that are a foundation of my campaign and my work. The path before us will be challenging. We have some deep healing to accomplish in our district, the state and the nation.

Good governance is important to a strong society, and there have been many lessons in this election that will inform our work and strengthen our democracy. I believe that the future is bright, and we have reason to hope for a stronger, healthier future for all.

It has been a pleasure to meet so many of you at the door and engage in thoughtful conversations about the issues of concern to you. I look forward to the next two years of service to you. As always, please contact me anytime:

State Office Building

100 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

St. Paul, MN 55155-1298

rep.joann.ward@house.mn

651-296-7807

JoAnn Ward

Woodbury