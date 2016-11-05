I want to commend the city for its exceptional communication before, during, and after the project, its attention to detail during the project, and its responsiveness to resident concerns as the project winds up.

There must have been thousands of details with a project of this complexity and I, personally, called the city several times during the project with questions and requests. Every time I called, I was was treated with respect, my calls were returned promptly, and my questions answered.

All in all, I don't think I've ever dealt with a large-scale municipal project that was handled in a more professional manner.

Great job by the City of Woodbury!

Mike Kazmerski

Woodbury