    LETTER: Anderson's business experience prepares her for County Board

    By Woodbury Bulletin Staff on Nov 4, 2016 at 11:19 p.m.

    I would like to endorse Cheryl Anderson for Washington County commissioner. I have known Anderson for two years now. Anderson has been a business owner for 19 years. Her career, 30-plus years in social services, including volunteering for many years with nonprofit organizations, I believe, qualifies Anderson to be our next commissioner. Anderson has experience managing the day-to-day business activities including supervision, budgeting, hiring, policy design, et cetera.

    Anderson has volunteered on two committees for Washington County — the first Citizens Review Panel for child protection services, and the second Citizens Advisory Committee for Washington County. Anderson has served on a nonprofit board for 14 years, Ally People Solutions. She served many terms as a member of its executive committee. Anderson has worked hard walking around District 2 campaigning this summer and fall. I firmly believe that Anderson would bring this same dedication and commitment to the County Board. Anderson would make a great addition to the County Board, and she would be an excellent representative and advocate for all of us in District 2.

    Grace Hecker

    CEO and owner of L'amour Massage

