Anderson has volunteered on two committees for Washington County — the first Citizens Review Panel for child protection services, and the second Citizens Advisory Committee for Washington County. Anderson has served on a nonprofit board for 14 years, Ally People Solutions. She served many terms as a member of its executive committee. Anderson has worked hard walking around District 2 campaigning this summer and fall. I firmly believe that Anderson would bring this same dedication and commitment to the County Board. Anderson would make a great addition to the County Board, and she would be an excellent representative and advocate for all of us in District 2.

Grace Hecker

CEO and owner of L'amour Massage