LETTER: Response about Kent's correct record on taxes

In my first term in the Senate, I sought to position our state for future success by ensuring that we balanced the state budget honestly, without gimmicks. I'm proud to say that we've accomplished that, built up a rainy day fund, and restored our AAA bond rating.

I also championed recommitting to those things that make Minnesota strong, now and for the future: our schools and infrastructure. We've made significant progress in education — from early learning, to K-12, through Higher Ed — which helps students and maintains our skilled workforce. I continue to work toward a 21st-century transportation system so that Minnesota won't be left behind by other regions.

Mr. Ellenwood also claims that I've voted to raise taxes. Tax revenue is growing, but it's because more Minnesotans are working and earning more, and family incomes are growing. People are spending more money, so businesses are prospering and experiencing higher profits. This means more tax money coming into state coffers.

This revenue growth simply means our economy is strong.

I've also been proud to vote for more than $1.4 billion in tax relief since 2013 — more than $500 million passed — to ensure we return much of our surplus to taxpayers so they share in our state's economic prosperity.

Four years ago when I was elected, the unemployment rate was higher, money was tighter and our schools desperately needed funding restored. I am proud to say that our unemployment sits at a healthy 3.4 percent today. Family incomes are rising, and our schools are in a much better place than when my term began.

I'm proud of my accomplishments and the direction Minnesota is headed, but I know we have more work to do. I hope you will agree that we are headed in a positive direction — toward a bright future — and that you will vote for me on Nov. 8 so I can continue to work for you.

Susan Kent

Woodbury

Editor's note: DFLer Susan Kent represents Minnesota Senate District 53.