This is not the election to vote for the status quo in the Minnesota Legislature for District 53B. That will guarantee another two years of gridlock and government shutdowns. This district needs a state representative to get to work for the people in our community. It's time for a change. We need to send Alberder Gillespie to the Minnesota House to represent Woodbury's District 53B.

This is why I am supporting a candidate who has pledged to end the gridlock and make positive changes for the people of Minnesota. I am supporting Gillespie. She isn't a career politician. In fact, her experience has been working hard for our community — as a school board member, small-business owner, and community volunteer. Gillespie is an entrepreneur and strategic problem solver. As a consultant she has excelled in assisting organizations with moving beyond the symptoms and diagnosing the problem, to developing results-oriented solutions and actions. She has the skills that are needed at the State Capitol.

Gillespie has a record of putting our priorities ahead of the special interests. She has pledged to work with both Democrats and Republicans to end the gridlock and make sure the Legislature actually passes a transportation package to fix our roads and bridges. I know she will advocate for a balanced budget that prioritizes regular folks over the special interests.

Woodbury, we need Alberder Gillespie to represent District 53B in the Minnesota House.

Portia Hampton-Flowers

Woodbury