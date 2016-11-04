The major benefit of buses is that they can transport large volumes of people over the streets that everyone uses. That means routes can easily be adjusted or moved around based on demand, timing or other factors. Nothing is set in stone.

But the new BRT line is much more like a train line than anything else. The plan includes dedicated busway between St. Paul and Woodbury, with no option for deviation; once it is built, it is set in stone. The estimated cost of the busway itself, not the buses or the service, is at least $460 million—that's more than $50 million per mile of busway!

How much sense does that make? Sharna Wahlgren has the right idea. Let's focus on more effective and efficient bus routes that use our existing roads. That's the best option for everyone.

Jim Clancy

Maplewood