LETTER: Gillespie is someone who represents all of us

I have known Gillespie for almost 10 years now and have interacted with her in many different capacities. She is someone who is a great listener, who genuinely cares for the well-being of everyone and strives to bring people together to achieve results.

As a small-business owner, she understands what it takes to build a strong economy. An economy that works for everyone, that balances creating a healthy business environment with investing in our workers and our communities. As a former South Washington County School Board member, Gillespie understands the importance of education to our way of life and she will be a great steward in ensuring that we invest appropriately in the education of our future generations to come.

With our great state of Minnesota and our great city of Woodbury becoming more and more diverse, Gillespie is the candidate that represents our future — one who will move Minnesota forward. Our strength is in our unity and in bringing the best out in each one of us.

I ask that all of you join me in electing Alberder Gillespie to be our representative to the Minnesota House of Representatives from Woodbury's District 53B.

Irfan Ali

Woodbury