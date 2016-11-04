<p>I'm excited for the voters in Senate District 53! They soon will have the chance to elect Sharna Wahlgren, a passionate supporter for the rights of patients. As your senator she will be a compelling voice for all patients who want to be their own champion of their medical care.</span></p><p>Government and insurance companies should not determine the "who, what, where, when, and how" medical care is delivered — patients should make those decisions. Wahlgren is passionate about your rights, and she understands how foolish the liberals have been in their staunch defense of MNsure.</p><p>I have delivered hundreds of babies and cared for patients for more than 30 years. I understand the importance of the patient-doctor relationship and so does Sharna Wahlgren. You can send someone to St. Paul who will fight to preserve it!</p><p>Dr. Scott Jensen</p><p>Watertown, Minn.</p><p>Editor's note: Dr. Scott Jensen is the president of Catalyst Medical Clinic, PA.</p>