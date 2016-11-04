In our family, a $761 monthly health insurance premium in 2017 will buy an individual policy for my wife with a $6,550 deductible and no in-network access to Mayo, where both my wife and I have been patients for 30 years.

Although multiple avenues are available to improve our health insurance markets, solutions remain elusive due to the partisanship and dogmatic political doctrine of some elected officials on both sides of the political spectrum.

Politically, we are roughly a 50/50 nation and 50/50 state.

As such, if anything is ever to be accomplished, we need lawmakers who are centrists and willing to work with their counterparts on the other side of the aisle.

I have had intense and candid conversations with both Fenton and Kent on the importance of fixing Minnesota's broken individual health insurance markets. I found both to be well informed, keenly aware of the stress this issue is placing on Woodbury families, open-minded regarding potential solutions, and possessing a genuine desire to help.

Equally important, I found Fenton, a Republican, and Kent, a Democrat, to express respect for each other and a mutual interest in working together to get meaningful results.

To me, Fenton and Kent have demonstrated the bipartisanship that will be required to solve the difficult and complex problems of health care insurance reform in Minnesota. Accordingly, both Fenton and Kent should be re-elected with this mandate.

John S. Staral

Woodbury