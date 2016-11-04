LETTER: Unhappy with status quo? Vote for Wahlgren
I'm not happy with the direction things have been going. We need new people in the legislature representing us. Taxes are too high and are still going up every year. Health care isn't affordable. Roads and bridge are in need of repair.
I met Sharna Wahlgren when she knocked on my door. She listened carefully when I shared my concerns with her. Wahlgren really cares. She gets our concerns. I know she will work hard to help everyone.
I'm not satisfied with status quo, so I'm supporting Sharna Wahlgren for state Senate on Nov. 8, and I hope you will, too.
Lynette Elsola
Landfall