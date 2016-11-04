LETTER: Fenton, Kent, Ward reject hyper-partisanship as they partner on transit
In these times of gridlock it is refreshing to see three local legislators working across party lines for the benefit of both constituents and the business community. We very much appreciate the cooperation enjoyed by DFL state Sen. Susan Kent, Republican state Rep. Kelly Fenton, and DFL state Rep. JoAnn Ward as they have championed the need for transit in the east metro.
Surveys consistently point to a strong need and demand for more and better transit options to link workers with job access. This broad regional support has been the driving force behind their bipartisan effort to advance the Gold Line bus-rapid transit (BRT) in our underserved area of the state. All three support the next phase of federally required engineering work to see if the BRT line should be built following a rigorous municipal consent process. They also know that the best land-use decisions are made at the local level where there is citizen input and a heightened vigilance regarding the commitment of taxpayer dollars.
Kent, Fenton and Ward have rejected the hyper-partisanship that has characterized far too much of our political process. We appreciate Susan Kent, Kelly Fenton and JoAnn Ward for their work to advance our shared mutual economic success.
Matt Kramer
President
Saint Paul Area Chamber of Commerce