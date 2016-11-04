Surveys consistently point to a strong need and demand for more and better transit options to link workers with job access. This broad regional support has been the driving force behind their bipartisan effort to advance the Gold Line bus-rapid transit (BRT) in our underserved area of the state. All three support the next phase of federally required engineering work to see if the BRT line should be built following a rigorous municipal consent process. They also know that the best land-use decisions are made at the local level where there is citizen input and a heightened vigilance regarding the commitment of taxpayer dollars.

Kent, Fenton and Ward have rejected the hyper-partisanship that has characterized far too much of our political process. We appreciate Susan Kent, Kelly Fenton and JoAnn Ward for their work to advance our shared mutual economic success.

Matt Kramer

President

Saint Paul Area Chamber of Commerce