Before our failed $400 million taxpayer-funded healthcare exchange was forced on our state by Democrats, Minnesota was a premier model for healthcare access and coverage across the nation. Now, things are worse than ever as many families cannot afford outrageous monthly premiums and out-of-control deductibles. Government-run healthcare is just not working, which is why I was surprised to see the DFL House candidate mentioned last week in the Woodbury Bulletin that if elected, she would advocate for single-payer healthcare.

Rep. Kelly Fenton, in contrast, has advocated for constituents suffering under the burdensome bureaucracy of MNsure and understands the problems that would come from an even heavier government interventionist hand in our healthcare.

Fenton is a champion for real changes to address MNsure and is working to check rising costs for families. She had advocated for a number of real solutions including reducing the MNsure tax by half to save families money, working to secure a federal waiver to allow eligible Minnesotans to access tax credits off the exchange, and ending surprise billing to increase transparency.

We need a proven leader and a problem solver who can find workable solutions to the challenges Minnesotans face. Re-electing Fenton is a step toward returning our state to its status as a national leader in healthcare and addressing our state's MNsure crisis. I hope you will join me in supporting Kelly Fenton on Nov. 8.

Michelle Venturo

Woodbury