Swanson has been a Woodbury resident for more than 30 years, and has been highly engaged in issues that are important to Woodbury residents.

I had the pleasure of working with Swanson during the time he was chairman of the Government Affairs Committee through the Woodbury Area Chamber of Commerce, and found him to be a deeply passionate, engaged, committed and caring member of the community. While working with Swanson, it was clear that he has a heart for issues that are important to ensuring that Woodbury remains a community that is welcoming. He has a strong desire to engage new community members in community activities.

Swanson is a strong leader, with a 30-year background in banking, and he is incredibly thoughtful about decision making. Swanson cares especially about the use of resources, resource management, and transit and transportation issues.

Swanson has been a constant presence in the Woodbury community. I believe Swanson is the right person for City Council in Woodbury, and that the people who live and work here would be well served by electing him.

Nikki Robbins

Founder

Peace of Mind Early Education Center

Woodbury