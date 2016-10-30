Our students cannot afford for us to be complacent when it comes to their education. Our taxpayers have stepped up to support levies and we must ensure we are accountable to them for how we use these public dollars.

I am running for school board and asking for your vote because it is not the time to pause. Now is the time, after difficult decisions have been made, to continue moving forward with a plan developed with broad community support that will ensure we serve every student better. A plan that aligns our budget with raising student achievement through investments in strategic programming and students instead of putting our limited public dollars into maintaining empty classrooms.

I was encouraged to run for office by people throughout our district because of my track record for being a responsive listener and consensus builder, for asking the tough questions and seeking critical information in my decision-making and my broad community involvement in a district, city and county committees and organizations.

I am a results-driven leader who places a high value on integrity, approachability, and engagement. I lead through actions, not words. This district needs leaders who they can trust, who will honor and do what they say they're going to do, and who will work to bring us together. I am asking for your support so I can be that person and earn your vote on Nov. 8.

Jennifer Pelletier

Lake Elmo

Editor's note: Jennifer Pelletier is running for election to the District 834 School Board.