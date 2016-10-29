As a mother of three Stillwater students, two who have graduated and one who is a senior this year, I know firsthand what is working in our schools, and I know that we have work to do.

As an educator, I pay attention to what the research shows is best for student growth.

As a local business owner, I respect the importance of holding down costs, and preserving a high level of accountability for results.

As an active community volunteer, I know what it takes to get things done; time and talents of many people coming together working toward a common goal. When this happens, truly miracles are possible.

I believe that what we need in our Stillwater schools is trusted leadership, honest communication, fiscal responsibility, and increased enrollment. Together with parents and community members engaged in the process of change, I know that as a school district, we can become better than ever, and restore the legacy of excellence for our Stillwater schools.

Sarah Stivland

Stillwater Township

Editor's note: Sarah Stivland is running for election to the District 834 School Board.