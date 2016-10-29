It is a symbiotic relationship that requires healthy systems for both to flourish.

The vision and voice for the future of Stillwater Area Public Schools can be found in the district's Strategic Plan, The Bridge to Excellence. It sets our direction and expresses to the community where we are headed. It provides accountability measures for the administration and the board, it sets strategic priorities that define how we serve our students, spend our resources, and perform as good stewards of our taxpayers' money.

The future success of the district is dependent on board members who are collaborative, forthcoming, and willing to engage in open dialogue with all stakeholder groups. Together with a cooperative, rather than adversarial, relationship with our superintendent and leadership team, we must create systems that ensure all kids in our district will have access to equitable opportunities, programs, and highly qualified staff.

We know where we want to arrive: a place where all kids are actively engaged and supported learners, where parents witness growth and progress as their kids move through our system, where communities who are partnered with us in innovative programming to develop good citizens, and where our taxpayers are confident in how we spend their dollars. There is no question where we are going as a district, that has been defined in The Bridge to Excellence. This election is about how, when, and if we get there. My firm belief is that we can only deliver on the promises of The Bridge to Excellence by moving forward and working together to create healthy, functional, and sustainable systems. Our kids' future learning depends on candidates who are willing to work together.

Amy Burback

Stillwater

Editor's note: Amy Burback is running for re-election to the District 834 School Board.