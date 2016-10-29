LETTER: Help bring unity to District 834 schools

The closing will make it very difficult, if not downright impossible, to garner the district-wide support needed to renew an operational levy, and/or needed facilities in the foreseeable future.

This division has already begun and the opposition to the closings has not gone away. The closings are not going to enhance student learning and lead to trust. Rather they are going to continue to divide us and perpetuate fear, mistrust, and division. District 834 needs unification, positive growth, true collaboration, and open and honest discussion. We need a new look!

The variety of our schools and the varied school delivery adds and strengthens us as a district. I have a strong belief in focusing on student outcomes using a variety of measurements to benchmark student progress. My vision is not in opposition to equal opportunity, but rather to consider other options including revisiting the individual marketing of our elementary schools. We tried marketing in several of our elementary schools, and it worked.

Going forward, this can work again with innovative leadership. There are so many powerful and positive attributes of each District 834 school and each has its own exceptional way of meeting families' needs. The 2014 Long-Range Plan included pre-K in every elementary school, recognized that success and built on it. The plan also allocated funds for building improvements at Lake Elmo Elementary. There was no mention of closing schools. Help bring unity to District 834.

Michael Ptacek

Stillwater

Editor's note: Michael Ptacek is running for re-election to the District 834 School Board.