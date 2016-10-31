Our school has done an amazing job with what they have, but I am in the school regularly and see that some of basic needs of our students and teachers are not being met. Teachers don't have the resources to even get everything they need in their classrooms. We also need to be able to offer programs that meet all students where they are in their learning from those students who need extra help and those that need to be challenged.

This is where the money will go! Please help us by voting yes on Nov. 8!

Angie Ambourn

Maplewood