LETTER: Auge' possesses qualities that make her an excellent school board member
I am writing to support District 622 School Board member Theresa Auge`.
Theresa has always been an advocate for kids, teachers and schools. Whether she is mentoring students, lecturing at the high school, volunteering with youth, kids are always the focus. She's been a champion for education her whole life. I have admired for years how she balances it all: family, school board, community volunteering and working full time! Her dedication to get the job done is remarkable.
She has many outstanding qualities that make her an excellent school board member. But I'm a little bias; she's my wife of 28 years!
Theresa has earned our vote to continue to serve our community as our school board representative. Please vote for her on Nov. 8.
Thierry Auge`
Oakdale