Here's the scam: While all board members are well to do personally and able to purchase their own computers they approved a stipend so the district will pay them $1,000 every odd-numbered year to purchase computers. While all board members took the money in 2013 there is no evidence that any computers were ever purchased.

Furthermore, board members Theresa Auge and Steve Hunt got a second $1,000 in 2015 and 2016; again no proof any computers were purchased.

Additionally Caleb Anderson took his $1,000 and the district lent him a Surface Pro computer.

All while the district is pleading poverty and asking us for $68 million. My share of county taxes for the district will increase 23 percent if the levy passes. All members are expected to take another $1,000 in January 2017 whether or not the levy passes. By the way, taxes are due on Oct. 17.

Rich Bennett

Maplewood

Editor's note: Rich Bennett is running for election to District 622 School Board.