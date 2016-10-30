As a school board, we need to work together and partner with our community stakeholders to maintain class sizes, assist struggling learners and provide additional opportunities for accelerated learning.

In addition, we need to step up our communication with the community. We have a great story to tell. For example, our district is ranked No. 2 in the state for having students complete college credits while in high school. And we recently received the top Beating The Odds award from the Minnesota Business Partnership for the great work being done at Carver Elementary. We need to create events that invite people to come to the schools and see for themselves all the great work that is being done.

My background is in communication and education. I was a Pioneer Press reporter for 25 years and then worked for Century College for 13 years. After being retired for four months, I took a job as committee administrator for the Minnesota Senate Education Committee. I have enjoyed helping to build bridges between E-12 and higher education.

Nancy Livingston

North St. Paul

Editor's note: Nancy Livingston is running for re-election to the District 622 School Board.