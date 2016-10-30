622 is an amazing community and within our buildings, those people working in collaboration, have created a climate and culture that encourages, supports, and celebrates all of our students. Not only are the people doing great things for our kids, but also for our communities.

"Like what?" you may ask.

Millions of dollars have been raised by our high school students for cancer research in the Relay for Life events. They host blood drives and park cleanup days, engage with our senior citizens at the Golden Prom, and provide a holiday party for families in need. Our middle and elementary school students have held toy drives, food drives, collected pennies for kids fighting cancer and to help victims of natural disasters. They speak out against smoking and drinking and drugs, promoting exercise and healthy living.

They are making a difference.

To me, providing a quality education means not only what we can teach students about reading, writing, and arithmetic. It also means guiding them, and helping them grow and succeed as members of a community who work together, respect each other, and care about each other and the community.

There are, and always will be, areas we need to improve in. If we ever get to a place where we think that isn't the case, then we haven't pushed ourselves or set our goals high enough. I celebrate the successes in 622 and am proud of the work being done. It would be my privilege to continue serving the 622 community.

Becky Neve

Maplewood

Editor's note: Becky Neve is running for election to District 622 School Board.