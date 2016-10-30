My work in the school system, passion for helping children, and having two children attending school in District 622 are a few of the reasons why I am committed to continue to make a difference in my community for all our children's education.

I am serving on the School Safety and Technical Assistance Council, Special Education Advisory Committee with Minnesota Department of Education, president of the board of directors for Minnesota Association for Children's Mental Health, board of directors for MN ADOPT, executive board and region representative for the Minnesota School Social Workers Association, and named Minnesota school social worker of the year in 2012.

I have been actively involved in volunteering in youth supported services for over 25 years with experience and leadership working for youth and in school systems.

Having this experience and work within our school system is what sets me apart from the other candidates. I will work for the community to support: 1) financially and fiscally responsibility, which includes hiring and retaining the best educational staff in the state; 2) community and family focused, whereas community, educators, students and parents are at the table making decisions; 3) curriculum, technology and quality instruction, including supporting and advancing students to be creative thinkers, innovators and problem solvers; 4) inclusive curriculum by which every student should have access to learning that incorporates their specific needs and learning style.

Danny Porter

Maplewood

Editor's note: Danny Porter is running for election to District 622 School Board.