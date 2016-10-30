LETTER: Is Braun's hostile campaign misleading citizens?
Before you get out and vote, do some fact checking. Ask candidates to explain their relationship with the City of Woodbury. Ask the candidates whom have campaigns focused on negativity why they are creating an environment of hostility and distrust rather than one of openness and communication. Ask the candidates to explain the details behind their claims.
If not carefully selected, there are city council candidates who will create an environment of negativity and dis-trust in city council. Woodbury cannot afford this brand of politics. One of the most important rights we have is the ability to use our vote to elect officials that display values that mirror our own. I will be doing exactly that by voting for someone with values that I share.
Aaron Engelsrud
Woodbury