These "services" provided to Woodbury students are paid through a heavy reliance on tax revenues from our area that mostly absorb into financially unsustainable programs to the detriment of our children. With Superintendent Denise Pontrelli's forward thinking, this ugly attitude can become a thing of our past. Equity for all, even Woodbury, is the new perspective.

Our district stands at a crossroads. One path "takes the district back" and one path leads to ongoing positive forward progress. We can solidify forward progress for our community, our students and our district. Most "take back" candidates espouse further ostracism, underrepresentation, and inequity for our Woodbury children. They pledge allegiance to a single-issue platform of a litigious special interest/opposition group.

Their plan centers on overturning past decisions and impeding the administration's forward momentum. They promise this, well aware of how it excludes the needs of the majority to meet the wants of a few.

Woodbury voters, choose the path forward! Elect candidates who will advocate for right-sized learning spaces in the right places for our population centers, more balanced classroom sizes, and sustainable financial responsibility.

Our district can go from good to great with forward thinking school board members dedicated to district-wide representation and not beholden to a few.

As a proud Woodbury 834 community member, I invite you to endorse Amy Burback, Robert Craggs, and Jennifer Pelletier, collaborators who will advocate for all children in the district and will assure a bright future for all District 834 children.

Amy Jungmann

Woodbury