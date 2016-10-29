I have known Mike for 25 years and he continues to amaze me with his thirst for knowledge. He combs the newspaper, magazines, and websites daily seeking to understand today's the complex issues. He searches for forums and presentations from experts and attends them regularly. He is always reading books—from the classics to economic theory. His wide breadth of knowledge will be invaluable when he is on the School Board, providing perspective and foundation for making the right decisions that will shape the future of 834 students.

His career experience demonstrates his dedication to education — he has been an educator his entire 40-plus-year career. As a consultant, teacher; principal, curriculum director, and postsecondary educator, he knows all levels of the educational process. The logical step, for which he is thoroughly qualified, is being a visionary and strategist for our district.

I am confident that his vision includes the best math and science courses possible. His experience with Project Lead the Way, a program designed to improve and preserve our country's engineering and technology capabilities through enhanced middle school and high school pre-engineering courses brings a dimension that no other candidate can match. As parents of two engineers and a physician—all graduates of Oak Park Elementary and District 834—we understand the benefits of excellent technology courses.

Please vote for passion, honesty, integrity, and experience and join me in voting for Mike Ptacek for School Board on Nov. 8.

Nancy K. Nelson

Stillwater