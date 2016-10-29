Please vote and elect:

• Amy Burback, Stillwater, incumbent;

• Jen Pelletier, Lake Elmo;

• and Robert (Bob) Craggs, Lakeland.

This school board election is about whether our district moves forward or shifts backward.

Moving forward results in stable district finances and leadership. Tax dollars will be efficiently spent on educational services needed by our students and not for 40 empty elementary classrooms. Our superintendent will continue to implement our district strategic plan, Bridge to Excellence, as developed by and for our community.

Shifting backwards will result in unstable district finances and likely removal of our superintendent. Tax dollars will be inefficiently spent on maintaining all school buildings, regardless of capacity. To fund all buildings staff will be reduced, resulting in bigger class sizes and cutting programs for students.

Candidates who oppose closing schools threaten they will fire our superintendent. After witnessing the consequences of five superintendents during the past 10 years, unstable district administration negatively impacts our work in teaching and learning. Consistent, solid leadership that focuses on student learning is critical to the success of a strong educational district. Superintendent Denise Pontrelli has been that student-focused leader. During the past 11 years, I have never seen such strong support for our top administrator as evidenced by a 2016 signed letter of support by all building principals district wide.

There will be 10 names on the ballot. Voters may select up to three.

Please choose to move our district forward by voting for Amy Burbank, Jen Pelletier and Robert Craggs.

Kathy Buchholz

Afton

Editor's note: Kathy Buchholz is a Stillwater Area School Board member, writing on her behalf, not on behalf of the entire board.