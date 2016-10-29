Ptacek has served as a school administrator in Wisconsin for almost 20 years—as a principal in Watertown and Green Bay. After retirement, he worked s a consultant for the Kern Family Foundation, which provides start up grants to school districts in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois for Project Lead the Way pre-engineering programs.

As a result, Ptacek understands the economics of schools and the need to improve the curricula in all schools to meet the challenges of the 21st century. We need his background, experience, and knowledge in support of our schools.

Ptacek can be trusted to work for the programs of the district which improve students' educational experience, and to let the residents know why he has taken the position on issues which he is advocating. His strong work ethic will ensure that he is striving for high-quality education in District 834 while being fiscally responsible.

Please join me in voting for Mike Ptacek as a director of the District 834 School Board.

Orwin Carter

Stillwater