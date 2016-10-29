LETTER: Ptacek works diligently and has 45 years of experience
I am pleased to recommend the re-election of Mike Ptacek to the District 834 School Board.
In his second term he has diligently attended meetings and has made it a priority to listen to his constituents. In considering long-range decisions for the district he has given highest priority to commitments and communities. His efforts in promoting science, technology, engineering, and math have benefited middle and high school students in the district.
He brings to the table 45 years of experience in the full range of education positions. Having known him for 12 years and observed his work as a board member for the last eight, I'm confident in recommending his candidacy to you.
Ben Jackson
Stillwater