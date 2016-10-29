The primary focus of the first group of candidates, put forward by those who support suing the school district, is to come onto the board with a singular, negative agenda: reverse school board decisions already made. This path leads to further division and distrust. These candidates are concerned with protecting the wants of a few, while neglecting the needs of all students, particularly those in the growing southern end of our district. The consequences of choosing this path include fiscal hardship, reduction of student services and supports, inequitable class sizes, multi-grading and the erosion of student programming.

The other group of candidates want to work with the whole community regardless of which side of the district they live to ensure all kids' needs are met. They have a broad perspective on the issues we face as a district and an open mind to finding solutions. Their priorities include improving student achievement, fiscal accountability, consistency in leadership, effective board governance and ensuring the transitions taking place in our district are successful for all students. They want to work with school administration, school board members and district families to get things done.

Woodbury is an important part of School District 834, accounting for nearly 20 percent of all students. This growing voice needs to be represented in district decisions.

Woodbury needs to support candidates committed to considering the issues important to the southern end of the district, not beholden to any singular-issue, special interest group.

I am choosing the path that moves our district forward for all kids. I am voting for Jennifer Pelletier, Amy Burback and Robert Craggs. Please join me.

Alison Sherman

Woodbury