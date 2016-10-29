Clearly both are major problems facing Minnesota voters. That is why I am proud to support state Rep. JoAnn Ward, truly a breath of fresh air when it comes to respect and civility in our public conversation.

Ward has been instrumental in efforts to promote respectful civil discourse among legislators, government officials, and lobbyists. While an uphill battle in today's political climate, Ward is committed to returning the political debate into one that fosters respect for both people and ideas.

Ward is a knowledgeable, patient, experienced lawmaker who epitomizes the class that we deserve at the Minnesota Legislature. I look forward to voting for JoAnn Ward on Nov. 8.

Frederick Dempsey-Hess

Woodbury