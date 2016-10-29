First, thanks to the work of Fenton, Woodbury schools and schools across the state saw a $525 million funding increase in 2015. What's more, that money went directly onto the funding formula, meaning more money was put into each classroom, and school districts were given the flexibility to spend that money where they need it most instead of on more burdensome mandates.

Additionally, Fenton was a champion of meaningful education reforms to improve student learning, increase classroom safety and help our schools hire and retain world-class educators. A member of the House Education Finance Committee, Fenton worked with both Republicans and Democrats, teachers, parents and other education groups to pass innovative and meaningful legislation.

With so many successes in her first two years as our state representative, I look forward to seeing what Fenton does next for our students and schools. Please join me in supporting Kelly Fenton for House on Nov. 8.

Tonya Holt

Woodbury