I have always had a nonpartisan outlook. I look for candidates that actually have experience in the private sector and in our community, a proven track record. My experience has shown me that it doesn't matter what they say they will do, it's what they have actually done.

Woodbury's Minnesota House of Representatives District 53B race has an engaged and authentic candidate, Alberder Gillespie.

Gillespie and I served together on the South Washington County School Board. Her talents, education and training were very evident. She made a difference for our students.

After she left the board, she continued working for our community. She has always worked to make a difference. I have the utmost respect for her. She has listened, problem solved, found creative solutions by getting groups to work together and having people exchange ideas in a collaborative atmosphere. She builds consensus, trust and cooperation; her talents and skills are desperately needed at the State Capitol. Please vote for an outstanding candidate on Nov. 8, Alberder Gillespie. Her web site is alberder4mn.com.

Marsha C. Adou

Woodbury

Editor's note: Marsha C. Adou is a former member of the South Washington County School Board, District 833.