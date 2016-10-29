The unqualified 2016 Republican-endorsed candidate for president is a direct result of the obstruction and disrespectful behavior within our legislature for several years now. I have witnessed firsthand the lies and unprofessional, disrespectful behavior of GOP members of congress both in Minnesota and in Washington. It is a serious problem that we, as Americans, have accepted this type of behavior as normal. Partisan politics aside, do we really want to elect leaders who bully, lie, cheat and cut corners to benefit themselves?

As I get out there and talk to people about the issues, I see that so many are getting their information from one single source—television commercials or a single corporate news station. So many people just believe what they are told without doing the work required to fact check or dig deeper for more information. I am noticing people who are unaware that they are voting against their best interests.

This election could not only change our communities, state, and country—it could change our world. It is time to stand up for the candidates that are working to support the values of integrity, peace, and social justice.

Voters, we have an opportunity right now to elect qualified legislators that are committed to the best interests of the majority of Americans. They will work together in Washington and in Minnesota if we give them a chance!

Dawn Tuveson

Woodbury