LETTER: County Board supports preservation of our history

The County Board strongly supports preservation of our county history and heritage. One jewel of our county is the Historic Courthouse. The county has continued to maintain, restore, and improve this building for all our residents and visitors. More than $250,000 a year in county support goes to this building. In fact, in 2017, the proposed budget is $385,000.

Our recent decision to suspend weddings at the Historic Courthouse was driven by our priority to maintain this building in its historical condition. It was not a "recent stint as a private commercial site." Weddings at the Courthouse have been going on for decades. Our effort at having a private partner help us manage weddings is what the public expects of us — use tax dollars as effectively as possible and not use property tax dollars to subsidize an individual's wedding.

Peterson's portrayal of neglecting the Poor Farm Cemetery is completely false. What is especially frustrating is he has been informed in writing that county staff have consulted with the state archaeologist from the state agency responsible for cemetery preservation to assure that Washington County is following their recommendations.

I want residents to be assured that county records of historical significance are being preserved by the county or the Minnesota Historical Society. In fact, the county recently delivered over records dating back to 1840 to the State Archives to assure they were preserved in a secure, temperature-controlled environment. The state's website notes these are "probably the oldest record in the State Archive" and that "The Washington County Board of Commissioners minutes are complete for the period 1840 through 2014, and are a valuable addition to the State Archives to document early territorial and state history, as well as local history."

I do appreciate Peterson acknowledging the County Board's support for past countywide historical efforts, including a $50,000 allocation in 2013 toward the purchase of the building that will eventually become the Washington County Heritage Center. That is what our County Board does — supports projects and programs that benefit all our residents.

Finally, I would urge Peterson to focus his efforts on building the case for everyone that lives, works and plays within the county to give generously of their own resources to support the preservation of our history. Helping to unite people around the importance of preserving the history and traditions of our community will assure that our history will continue to be understood and valued in the future. Donations can be made to Washington County for the preservation of the Historic Courthouse at 101 W. Pine St., Stillwater, MN 55082, or the Washington County Historical Society at P.O. Box 167, Stillwater, MN 55082.

I appreciate the opportunity to set the facts straight and encourage your readers to give generously to preserve and protect our history.

Fran Miron

Hugo

Editor's note: Fran Miron is the chairman of the Washington County Board.