Also very important is serving effectively on the many boards commissioners are assigned, to ensure our county receives our fair share of benefits from boards such as Metropolitan Council, Emergency Services, Solid Waste Control, Mosquito Control, Greater MSP, and Minnesota Legislative Delegation. With my years of elected experience, I have developed relationships and worked effectively with many of these boards. My experience prepares me to be effective on day one as your County Commissioner.

My 14 years of elected service to citizens provides me valuable experience. How does this experience benefit you? A critical benefit is handling our complex Washington County $200 million-plus annual budget. As Oakdale mayor since 2015, in addition to 12 years serving on the Oakdale City Council, provides me 14 city budget cycle years of experience creating and implementing multi-million-dollar government budgets. My experience is extremely valuable working through the county budget process and its many challenges making important decisions about services, priorities, and the future direction of our county. Also, my elected experience and skills developed applying critical thinking to other topics such as housing, roads, parks, and protection of our environment is directly applicable to the duties of County Commissioner. I believe my experience and skills are beneficial to keeping our county a great place to live, work, and play. I ask for your vote on Tuesday Nov. 8.

