Schoen is a Cottage Grove police officer who has been publicly praised for his bill that banned domestic abusers from gaining firearms and for his bipartisan work.

In his first two years, he authored 10 bills passed and signed into law. In the past two years, he authored 14 bills that had Republican co-sponsors even though he was in the minority caucus. He is praised by many elected officials including some who are supporting Republicans in other races.

His opponent is a known Tea Party activist in Leilani Holmstadt. She was part of a suit to overturn a passed school referendum in the South Washington County School district that included two known Woodbury Republican Tea Party activists in Susan Richardson and Andrea Meyer-Bruestle. (The referendum also had bipartisan support). She also has known anti-union views and alignment to right-wing and conservative organizations. Thus, she is more likely to make political statements while collecting a taxpayer-funded salary than doing her job.

Therefore, I urge the election of Dan Schoen to the state Senate on Nov. 8. Also, Don Slaten is a good friend of mine running for state representative in House of Representatives District 54B, so I hope he is considered, too.

William Cory Labovitch

South St. Paul