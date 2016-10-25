Gillespie is a forward thinker. She already can see what areas in our local community and state will need to be addressed as our population ages (for example, transportation). She is also tuned into the needs of the young families in our state, such as early education. She has made it a point to be well informed about these different areas, by either meeting directly with representatives from the areas before and during the campaign. Unlike our presidential candidates, she has done her homework prior to running for office to collect solid information.

Gillespie is a genuine person, who listens intently to the concerns of our residents and as the former DFL chairwoman for this area, has made strong connections to other legislators on both sides. This would be a valuable asset.

Mary Owen

Woodbury