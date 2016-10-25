One strength of Gillespie is her interest in education. She is a graduate of Purdue University. Gillespie has demonstrated her belief in education with active participation at the local and university level. Some of Gillespie’s achievements in education include being a founding member of East Ridge High School’s SITE team, an executive board member of the South Washington County Education Foundation, an executive board member of the East Metro Integration District Advisory, a member of the South Washington County School Board, and a member of the University of Minnesota Presidential Advisory Committee. The two children of Gillespie and her husband, Fred, are graduates of South Washington County Schools; one attends Macalester College and one attends Carleton.

Another strength of Gillespie is her interest in the community. She has provided leadership as Minnesota Amateur Sports commissioner (appointed by Governor Dayton), DFL senate district chairwoman and former state convention co-chairwoman, family ministry coordinator and Sunday School teacher, Girl Scout leader, and an alum of the White House Project. She is a small-business owner and entrepreneur who knows elements of the community must work together to provide opportunities to move Minnesota forward.

What does Gillespie want to accomplish for the people of District 53B and of Minnesota by running for office? She will bring together the forces of education and community to provide the opportunity for students to reach their full potential. Taking care of the environment, building a fair tax structure, eliminating disparities that divide us, supporting transportation and transit and supporting universal single payer health care will move Minnesota forward.

As a teacher of 40 years (23 of them in South Washington County), I enthusiastically support Gillespie and hope that you will, too.

Jean Roemer

Woodbury