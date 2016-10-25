LETTER: Turonie understand civil discourse better than Ward

Republicans were against this health care system, but the Democrats (including Ward) passed this through.

Where was the civil discourse conversation?

Ward confuses civil discourse with thinking my way or you are not nice. Ward, to this day, is not discussing the health care system, and does not have this on her literature as a item to work on.

Next, Ward wants to pass the bus-rapid transit in Woodbury, without a real discussion.

Few weeks back there was a town hall meeting on bus-rapid transit. Ward was not there, matter of fact, no Democratic candidates showed up to have civil discourse (conversation).

Please vote for Andy Turonie, he was there. Turonie is listening. Turonie has been at the doors asking what the community wants. Turonie understands civil discourse.

Karen Bauman

Woodbury