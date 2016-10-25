Now, the individual market rates and capped plans have been released for 2017, and as of next year, Mayo is no longer covered under any individual policies in Minnesota. So our son's entire team of doctors will no longer be covered. We will be starting from scratch.

This isn't what we were promised when President Barack Obama said if you like your doctor you can keep them. We haven’t saved the money we were promised with Obamacare either.

To put it into perspective, in 2010, our family paid $737 a month for family health insurance. This year, we pay $1,699 a month — a 230 percent increase! How has the Affordable Care Act made care more affordable?

The plan our family currently has won’t be available anymore. All carriers will be limiting the number of individual enrollees and prices are going up 50 percent or more.

What’s more, my husband and I own a Minnesota-based employee advisory firm that partners with small business owners, companies and individuals to implement benefit packages — primarily health insurance. Some plans are also limiting sales to within MNsure meaning small-business owners like us are also hit by Obamacare.

I want to thank state Rep. Kelly Fenton for understanding the impact MNsure and the ACA has had on families like mine and advocating for real solutions. As we near the election, ask your representatives at the state and federal level what their plan is to combat higher insurance premiums. Vote for people like Fenton who understand and admit our system is broken because we can't afford the status quo any longer.

Christine Sailer

Woodbury