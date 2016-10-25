As vice-chairwoman of the Senate Transportation Committee, Kent has been a champion for our bipartisan efforts to bring public transit to the east metro.

As a leader in the Senate Purple Caucus, she is committed to collaborating with her colleagues to find common ground and bring comity in an era of gridlock.

As an untiring advocate for our children she authored a bill that seeks to remedy our dismal student to counselor ratio here in Minnesota. Because of Kent’s efforts, Minnesota schools will be able to bring in the resources to help our children succeed.

I trust Sen. Susan Kent to get the job done.

Ann Marie Metzger

Woodbury