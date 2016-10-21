But what really happened? Significantly higher insurance premiums, shrinking insurance coverage options, data privacy breaches, fewer providers, an often-frustrated and confused clientele, a shoddily constructed website, and insurance providers poised to cap the number of MNsure enrollees, prospectively leaving some clients with substandard health insurance plans. Or with coverage -- if they can find it -- outside the exchange.

In sum, as the state commissioner responsible for MNsure oversight has pointed out, the system is now in an emergency situation.

All for $150 million. What a deal!

Such is the legacy of MNsure. Humpty Dumpty, it seems, has had a great fall and all the king’s men (aka the Dayton Administration), so far as we know, don’t have a viable rescue plan.

So what do they have? Admit failure and go back to the drawing board? Or have us believe that Humpty Dumpty didn’t fall of the wall after all?

If experience is any guide, we can expect then to be told that Humpty is alive and well. Just give us more taxpayers’ money and with a little time and patience all will be well. Or blame the Republican opposition. They sabotaged MNsure.

MNsure’s architects and defenders (the Minnesota DFL Party) will expect us to believe then that their brainchild is, well, the greatest thing since statehood. Which is to say that we will be hoodwinked by leftist politicos anxious to explain away an obvious failure. Will they succeed? I don’t think so. It seems, rather, that they will only lose a chunk of their political credibility.

In fine, don’t forget that Susan Kent, our incumbent senator, voted to create MNsure. And I am sure she will continue to defend it. Remember that when you vote this fall.

Thomas St. Martin

Woodbury