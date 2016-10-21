Why, for example, has it taken so long to get mass transit in the east metro?

Some use scare tactics regarding cost, but public transportation is actually a great investment, returning $3 in increased revenue for every $1 spent. It also improves the quality of our lives by reducing traffic congestion and commute times, enabling more customers to access and patronize our local businesses, and serving the needs of the growing number of senior residents, many of whom either can no longer drive, or no longer wish to drive.

What did the incumbent, Kelly Fenton, spend her time on?

She was a co-sponsor of House File 3374 and HF3395, known as the “bathroom bills,” similar to the law in North Carolina which requires transgender men and women to use public bathroom facilities according to the gender they were assigned at birth, not the gender they live. This law, of course, is unenforceable, since people do not routinely bring their birth certificates to public bathrooms. The sole purpose of such a law is to humiliate the LGBT population, in particular, transgender men and women, by falsely tarring them as sexual predators.

This hate-filled, bigoted law has had dire consequences for North Carolina, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost jobs and revenue, from decreased tourism, from major corporations opting out of expanding to the state and opting out of holding conventions there, as well as canceled celebrity appearances and canceled NCAA and ACC championship tournament games. Had Fenton’s bills become law in Minnesota, it would have vandalized our proud tradition of open-mindedness and tolerance, introduced cruel bigotry into our laws, cost the state tens or hundreds of millions of dollars, and turned Minnesota into a pariah.

We do not want to be divisive, or return to the past, Rep. Fenton.

Woodbury needs and deserves a representative who will focus on our needs, who will support the values we cherish, values which make Woodbury a wonderful place to live; we need a representative who will help our community grow and flourish.

The choice in November is clear: vote for the best qualities of our state and our community; vote Democratic.

Joyce Denn

Woodbury