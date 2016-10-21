Are we to become a nation of wall or bridge builders? From the top of the ticket to the state representative level, this choice could not be more important.

There is much talk about wasteful government spending, especially at the state level. Everyone wants better transportation infrastructure, better schools, lower crime, and better jobs; however, none of this is free, and no one wants to give up their piece of the pie.

During her time in office, JoAnn Ward has worked hard to address our needs by identifying new ongoing funding sources rather than simply spending down the surplus. Ward has worked across the aisle to build partnerships.

I appreciate that Ward is active and present in our district, Minnesota House of Representatives District 53A, as she seeks to truly understand and represent her constituents. I trust her to continue to work for our common goals and I urge you to re-elect her on Nov. 8.

Peter Grasse

Woodbury