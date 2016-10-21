LETTER: Gillespie is warmhearted; Fenton caters to gun lobby

Many of you, I'm sure, have already met Gillespie either at your door or at a public event. And if you have, you know what a warmhearted and eminently fair-minded individual she is. She is also a very good listener, has an impressive resume, and is a great organizer.

I attended the Community Conversations she hosted on transportation and education issues during this campaign; the speakers and discussions were excellent.

I'm troubled by some of incumbent Kelly Fenton's stances. In spite of Minnesota's long tradition of welcoming newcomers and helping them to settle here, Fenton "did a Trump" and opposed us hosting any Syrian refugees -- even though such refugees are undergoing up to two years of extreme vetting. That's shameful, and it's not who we are as a state.

Fenton has received an A grade from, and is endorsed by, the National Rifle Association (NRA) and other gun groups that are against reasonable gun control measures such as background checks for those purchasing firearms at gun shows or via the Internet. Fixing this loophole is much needed, and is favored by about 90 percent of Americans, including most gun owners.

Fenton, however, would like to loosen our state gun regulations. For example, she has stated that she favors a "Stand Your Ground" law, in spite of the disastrous consequences of such laws in other states.

I think we're all campaign-weary at this point, but I would encourage all Woodbury residents to attend the debate of our candidates for state legislature, including Fenton and Gillespie, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Woodbury City Hall.

Bring an open mind.

Carol Turnbull

Woodbury