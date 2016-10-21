I worked closely with Gillespie while she served as a dedicated school board member for our local schools. She always

represented the students and their families. The most important job of a legislator is to support the education of our youth. This election is about their future and ultimately, ours.

You will never have to worry about Gillespie standing up for our local schools.

She has a long history of experience in the service of our local community and the state. She has served on numerous state and local boards and commissions.

Her story is one of service and deserves our support.

Tom Nelson

Woodbury