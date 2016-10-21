LETTER: Wahlgren has seen entrepreneurial spirit that powers job growth
Sharna Wahlgren is a smart, patient attorney running for Minnesota Senate to represent Woodbury, south Maplewood, Oakdale and Landfall. Her experience working with small business has shown her the creative energy of the entrepreneurial spirit that powers the economy and grows jobs.
Wahlgren’s skills and abilities have garnered the endorsement of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce leadership political action committee (PAC). That is high praise and a serious consideration, not just for job seekers, but for businesses of all sizes that rely on wise decisionmaking at the Capitol.
Vote for Sharna Wahlgren on Nov. 8.
Bob Tatreau
Woodbury