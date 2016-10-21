LETTER: Ptacek possesses highest standards for District 834

I have known Ptacek for the past 25 years. Ptacek has earned his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin. He has been involved with intensity in education for the past 45 years. He has been both a classroom teacher with co-curricular experience and an administrator in Wisconsin and Minnesota. As a principal, he developed and administered building budgets. He has been involved in developing models designed to improve teacher performance, and to evaluate curriculum with emphasis on student learner outcomes.

After his retirement from education, Ptacek has continued to be an enthusiastic lifetime learner. He is well read and an authority on a variety of subjects and issues. He can often be found searching for subject matter and/or motivational speakers to improve his views and understanding as an individual. He has served on the Youth Alcohol and Drug Steering Committee and was a member of the 2007 school district levy committee. Recently he was a consultant for foundations helping Wisconsin and Minnesota teachers and administrators with middle and high school pre-engineering curriculum called Project Lead the Way.

I have served on several committees with Ptacek and found him to be well organized with a very pleasant personality. He continues to volunteer his services where needed. He displays a quiet confidence, and always stands up for his beliefs. He is sincere and respects the rights of all. He is honest, possessing the highest standards.

As a former teacher at Stillwater Area High School, and one who continues to seek the best for our district and the students who attend our schools, I sincerely urge that you continue to support Ptacek with your vote. He will continue to make our district proud.

Dennis Harcey

Stillwater